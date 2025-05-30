Nordson Corp (NDSN) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Nordson Corp’s current trading price is -21.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.63%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $165.03 and $266.86. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.91 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

Nordson Corp’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $266.86 on 11/25/24, with the lowest value being $165.03 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nordson Corp (NDSN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.89B and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 203.21, with a change in price of +4.00. Similarly, Nordson Corp recorded 366,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.95%.

How NDSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NDSN stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

NDSN Stock Stochastic Average

Nordson Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 82.95%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.47% and 54.81%, respectively.

NDSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NDSN has fallen by 10.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.36%.