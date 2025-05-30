logo

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Nerdy Inc’s current trading price is -18.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.73 and $2.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Nerdy Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.18 on 12/17/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.73 on 08/12/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 325.97M and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6336, with a change in price of +0.2000. Similarly, Nerdy Inc recorded 933,592 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NRDY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NRDY Stock Stochastic Average

Nerdy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.18%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.16% and 52.05%, respectively.

NRDY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 9.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.43%. The price of NRDY fallen by 8.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.19%.

