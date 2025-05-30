Navigating LOW Stock: Lowe’s Cos., Inc Journey

The stock market performance of Lowe’s Cos., Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $287.01 on 10/15/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $206.38, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of LOW Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Lowe’s Cos., Inc’s current trading price is -21.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $206.38 and $287.01. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.79 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 125.47B and boasts a workforce of 270000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 236.79, with a change in price of -23.82. Similarly, Lowe’s Cos., Inc recorded 2,629,820 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.59%.

LOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lowe’s Cos., Inc over the last 50 days is at 58.64%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 25.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.39% and 30.14%, respectively.

LOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LOW has fallen by 0.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.19%.