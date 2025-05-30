Navigating JACK Stock: Jack In The Box, Inc Journey

Jack In The Box, Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $60.73 on 07/31/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $19.40 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of JACK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Jack In The Box, Inc’s current trading price is -67.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.76%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $19.40 and $60.73. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 369.09M and boasts a workforce of 8168 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.70, with a change in price of -21.42. Similarly, Jack In The Box, Inc recorded 854,142 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.28%.

JACK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Jack In The Box, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.13%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.48%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.92% and 8.45%, respectively.

JACK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -53.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -58.84%. The price of JACK leaped by -25.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.96%.