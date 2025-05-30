MPU’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -25.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -33.55%. The price of MPU fallen by 10.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.19%.

The stock market performance of Mega Matrix Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.57 on 06/26/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.49, recorded on 03/17/25.

52-week price history of MPU Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Mega Matrix Inc’s current trading price is -59.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.49 and $2.57. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.1 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 73320.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.93M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9028, with a change in price of -0.3150. Similarly, Mega Matrix Inc recorded 126,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.86%.

MPU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MPU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MPU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mega Matrix Inc over the past 50 days is 90.82%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 71.55% and 71.28%, respectively, over the past 20 days.