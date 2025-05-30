logo

Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Mosaic Company’s current trading price is -0.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $22.36 and $36.21. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.37 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.75 million observed over the last three months.

Mosaic Company’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $36.21 on 05/28/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $22.36 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mosaic Company (MOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.39B and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.98, with a change in price of +11.53. Similarly, Mosaic Company recorded 5,692,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.29%.

How MOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MOS stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

MOS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mosaic Company over the past 50 days is 97.83%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.56%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 97.21% and 94.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 46.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 37.96%. The price of MOS fallen by 18.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.04%.

