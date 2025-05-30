MNST’s Stock Market Adventure: 21.08% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MNST has fallen by 7.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.86%.

Monster Beverage Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $64.45 on 05/28/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $43.32 on 08/08/24.

52-week price history of MNST Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Monster Beverage Corp’s current trading price is -1.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.91%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $43.32 and $64.45. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 4.15 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.85 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.06B and boasts a workforce of 6558 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.38, with a change in price of +11.33. Similarly, Monster Beverage Corp recorded 6,167,117 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.66%.

MNST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNST stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

MNST Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Monster Beverage Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 91.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.11% and 94.73% respectively.