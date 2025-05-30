MHUA’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 35.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MHUA has fallen by 63.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.38%.

The market performance of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.47 on 07/31/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.25, recorded on 12/18/24.

52-week price history of MHUA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd’s current trading price is -68.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.25 and $1.47. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.95 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.81M and boasts a workforce of 619 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3301, with a change in price of +0.1176. Similarly, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd recorded 243,243 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.60%.

MHUA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MHUA stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MHUA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd over the last 50 days is at 87.59%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 87.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.74% and 78.42%, respectively.