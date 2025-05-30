MGM Resorts International: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

MGM Resorts International saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $47.26 on 07/17/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $25.30 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of MGM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. MGM Resorts International’s current trading price is -32.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $25.30 to $47.26. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the MGM Resorts International’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.9 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.64B and boasts a workforce of 78000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.55, with a change in price of -1.93. Similarly, MGM Resorts International recorded 5,580,346 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.73%.

Examining MGM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGM stands at 11.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 11.11.

MGM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MGM Resorts International over the last 50 days is 65.58%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 31.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.30% and 30.55%, respectively.

MGM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.06%. The price of MGM leaped by -0.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.15%.