Macerich Co (MAC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Macerich Co’s current trading price is -27.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $12.48 and $22.27. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.37 million observed over the last three months.

Macerich Co’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $22.27 on 12/09/24, with the lowest value being $12.48 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Macerich Co (MAC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.27B and boasts a workforce of 616 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.46, with a change in price of -4.05. Similarly, Macerich Co recorded 2,168,251 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.01%.

How MAC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAC stands at 2.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.70.

MAC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Macerich Co over the last 50 days is at 67.95%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 61.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.17% and 39.53%, respectively.

MAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -18.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.90%. The price of MAC fallen by 10.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.16%.