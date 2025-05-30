Lilly(Eli) & Co Inc. (LLY) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.70%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.55%. The price of LLY decreased -18.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.87%.

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $972.53 on 08/22/24, and the lowest price during that time was $677.09, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of LLY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s current trading price is -24.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $677.09 and $972.53. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.47 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.17 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 697.28B and boasts a workforce of 47000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 808.83, with a change in price of -47.11. Similarly, Lilly(Eli) & Co recorded 4,025,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.02%.

LLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LLY stands at 2.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.19.

LLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lilly(Eli) & Co over the past 50 days is 25.63%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 21.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.01% and 8.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.