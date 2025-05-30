LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -37.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 360.83%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.57 and $11.64. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.81 million over the last three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $11.64 on 03/27/25, and the lowest price during that time was $1.57, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 959.29M and boasts a workforce of 4667 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.27, with a change in price of +1.16. Similarly, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR recorded 3,620,430 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.10%.

How LX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LX stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

LX Stock Stochastic Average

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 19.45%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 13.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.63% and 7.16%, respectively.

LX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 112.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LX has leaped by -7.83%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.40%.