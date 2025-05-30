Lemonade Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 2.49B Market Cap

Lemonade Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $53.85 on 11/25/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $14.03 on 06/17/24.

52-week price history of LMND Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Lemonade Inc’s current trading price is -36.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $14.03 to $53.85. In the Financial sector, the Lemonade Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.85 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Lemonade Inc (LMND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.49B and boasts a workforce of 1235 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.42, with a change in price of -4.03. Similarly, Lemonade Inc recorded 2,015,056 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.62%.

Examining LMND’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LMND stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

LMND Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Lemonade Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 67.16%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.90%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 78.72% and 76.94% respectively.

LMND Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -7.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -33.27%. The price of LMND fallen by 16.52% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.15%.