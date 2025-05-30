LegalZoom.com Inc Inc. (LZ) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.22%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LZ has fallen by 22.81%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.50%.

LegalZoom.com Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $10.60 on 02/27/25, and the lowest price during that time was $5.33, recorded on 07/10/24.

52-week price history of LZ Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. LegalZoom.com Inc’s current trading price is -14.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.33 and $10.60. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.8 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.15 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.65B and boasts a workforce of 964 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.62, with a change in price of +1.54. Similarly, LegalZoom.com Inc recorded 2,124,048 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.37%.

LZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LZ stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

LZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of LegalZoom.com Inc over the past 50 days is 80.55%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.62%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.96% and 85.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.