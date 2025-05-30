KLTO’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -60.52% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -60.52% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KLTO has fallen by 12.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.39%.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.11 on 05/31/24 and a low of $0.11 for the same time frame on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of KLTO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Klotho Neurosciences Inc’s current trading price is -97.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.11 and $8.11. The Klotho Neurosciences Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 11.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.22M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2869, with a change in price of -0.5080. Similarly, Klotho Neurosciences Inc recorded 7,187,675 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.62%.

KLTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KLTO stands at 2.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KLTO Stock Stochastic Average

Klotho Neurosciences Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 17.18%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.27% and 18.87%, respectively.