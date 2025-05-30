Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Keros Therapeutics Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $72.37 on 12/09/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.12 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of KROS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Keros Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -80.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.12 and $72.37. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 569.43M and boasts a workforce of 169 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.25, with a change in price of -1.90. Similarly, Keros Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,248,092 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.93%.

KROS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KROS stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

KROS Stock Stochastic Average

Keros Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 84.63%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.83% and 76.74%, respectively.

KROS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -74.93%. The price of KROS leaped by -2.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.14%.