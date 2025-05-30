Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s current trading price is -78.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.60 and $15.04. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.95 million observed over the last three months.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $15.04 on 07/23/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.60 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 403.51M and boasts a workforce of 2163 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.95, with a change in price of -0.67. Similarly, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR recorded 3,184,962 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.96%.

How JMIA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JMIA stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

JMIA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR over the last 50 days is at 83.17%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 77.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.39% and 78.08%, respectively.

JMIA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.83%. The price of JMIA fallen by 39.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.76%.