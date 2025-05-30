JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 6.34: Will the Stock Break Through?

The market performance of JELD-WEN Holding Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.70 on 07/31/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.27, recorded on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of JELD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s current trading price is -79.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.27 and $17.70. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.98 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 316.46M and boasts a workforce of 16000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.34, with a change in price of -4.37. Similarly, JELD-WEN Holding Inc recorded 1,612,876 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.08%.

JELD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JELD stands at 2.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.78.

JELD Stock Stochastic Average

JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 14.19%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.38% and 9.90%, respectively.

JELD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -54.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -65.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JELD has leaped by -32.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.92%.