Inuvo Inc (INUV) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Inuvo Inc’s current trading price is -49.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.32%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.19 and $0.79. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.68 million over the last 3 months.

Inuvo Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $0.79 on 01/02/25 and the lowest value was $0.19 on 11/15/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Inuvo Inc (INUV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.09M and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4305, with a change in price of -0.3003. Similarly, Inuvo Inc recorded 1,016,064 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INUV stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

INUV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Inuvo Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 41.52%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.65% and 28.98% respectively.

INUV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -38.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 63.35%. The price of INUV fallen by 1.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.03%.