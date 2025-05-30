Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -82.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.42 and $12.33 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.25 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.33 on 07/26/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.42 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 78.12M and boasts a workforce of 134 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.94, with a change in price of +0.31. Similarly, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 743,838 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INO stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

INO Stock Stochastic Average

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.53%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.02% and 68.45%, respectively.

INO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -47.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INO has fallen by 11.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.58%.