ING’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 36.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 39.55%. The price of ING fallen by 9.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.12%.

ING Groep N.V. ADR saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $21.76 on 05/21/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $14.92 on 12/18/24.

52-week price history of ING Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ING Groep N.V. ADR’s current trading price is -2.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$14.92 and $21.76. The ING Groep N.V. ADR’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.04 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.60B and boasts a workforce of 61121 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.64, with a change in price of +5.55. Similarly, ING Groep N.V. ADR recorded 2,886,774 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.43%.

ING’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ING stands at 3.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.67.

ING Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ING Groep N.V. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.33%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.12% and 74.87%, respectively.