IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. IGM Biosciences Inc’s current trading price is -94.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.57%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.92 and $22.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.17 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of IGM Biosciences Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $22.50 on 09/17/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.92 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.95M and boasts a workforce of 149 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5544, with a change in price of -4.8800. Similarly, IGM Biosciences Inc recorded 339,938 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IGMS stands at 62.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 52.77.

IGMS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, IGM Biosciences Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 74.55%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 55.76% and 51.57% respectively.

IGMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -78.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -85.04%. The price of IGMS fallen by 1.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.71%.