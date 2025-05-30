Howmet Aerospace Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $171.51 on 05/28/25, and the lowest price during that time was $76.83, recorded on 06/28/24.

52-week price history of HWM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Howmet Aerospace Inc’s current trading price is -0.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $76.83 and $171.51. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.66B and boasts a workforce of 23930 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 133.91, with a change in price of +59.30. Similarly, Howmet Aerospace Inc recorded 2,954,736 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.52%.

HWM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HWM stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

HWM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Howmet Aerospace Inc over the past 50 days is 97.86%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.68%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 97.03% and 97.09%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HWM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 55.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.61%. The price of HWM fallen by 23.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.50%.