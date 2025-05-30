Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s current trading price is -39.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.92%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.26 and $22.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.4 million over the last 3 months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $22.55 on 07/01/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.26 on 02/26/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.35B and boasts a workforce of 2307 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.72, with a change in price of -2.56. Similarly, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp recorded 3,061,908 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.71%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GO stands at 1.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.40.

GO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 33.26%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.36% and 12.25% respectively.

GO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.98% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GO has leaped by -17.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.23%.