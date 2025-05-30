logo

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. GrafTech International Ltd’s current trading price is -58.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.52 and $2.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.82 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.69 million over the last three months.

GrafTech International Ltd saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.53 on 11/13/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.52 on 08/06/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 268.43M and boasts a workforce of 1072 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0740, with a change in price of -0.6800. Similarly, GrafTech International Ltd recorded 2,790,042 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.53%.

EAF Stock Stochastic Average

GrafTech International Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.38%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.89% and 85.64%, respectively.

EAF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -39.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -50.00%. The price of EAF fallen by 73.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.00%.

