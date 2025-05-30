GLBE’s Financial Health: Exploring Global E Online Ltd’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Global E Online Ltd’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $63.69 on 02/18/25, with the lowest value being $26.64 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of GLBE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Global E Online Ltd’s current trading price is -50.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $26.64 and $63.69. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.01 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.1 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.32B and boasts a workforce of 1084 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.97, with a change in price of -22.35. Similarly, Global E Online Ltd recorded 1,948,043 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.58%.

GLBE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLBE stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

GLBE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Global E Online Ltd over the past 50 days is 28.73%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.24%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 3.56% and 3.99%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GLBE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -42.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GLBE has leaped by -12.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.19%.