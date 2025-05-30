GIS’s Stock Dilemma: General Mills, Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

In terms of market performance, General Mills, Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $75.90 on 09/10/24, while the lowest value was $52.39 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of GIS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. General Mills, Inc’s current trading price is -28.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $52.39 and $75.90. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.17 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.94 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

General Mills, Inc (GIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.56B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.41, with a change in price of -9.55. Similarly, General Mills, Inc recorded 5,490,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.03%.

GIS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GIS stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.28.

GIS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for General Mills, Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 15.66%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.13% and 28.67%, respectively.

GIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -15.34%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GIS has leaped by -3.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.18%.