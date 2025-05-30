Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 2.95: Will the Stock Break Through?

The market performance of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.14 on 05/30/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.87 on 01/22/25.

52-week price history of GOTU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s current trading price is -37.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.87 to $6.14. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.05 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 510.72M and boasts a workforce of 14381 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.95, with a change in price of +1.67. Similarly, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR recorded 2,333,782 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +76.96%.

Examining GOTU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOTU stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

GOTU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 65.71%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 42.79% and 43.03% respectively.

GOTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 75.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 50.59%. The price of GOTU fallen by 25.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.05%.