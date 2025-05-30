GameSquare Holdings Inc Inc. (GAME) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 11.30%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GAME has fallen by 22.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.72%.

The market performance of GameSquare Holdings Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.43 on 06/10/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.50 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of GAME Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. GameSquare Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -35.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.68%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.50 and $1.43. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 1.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.73M and boasts a workforce of 132 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7618, with a change in price of +0.0984. Similarly, GameSquare Holdings Inc recorded 369,493 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.00%.

GAME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GAME stands at 1.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

GAME Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for GameSquare Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 87.17%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.31% and 90.88%, respectively.