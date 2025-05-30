Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Freshworks Inc’s current trading price is -22.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.81 and $19.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.1 million over the last three months.

Freshworks Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $19.77 on 01/28/25 and a low of $10.81 for the same time frame on 10/10/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.55B and boasts a workforce of 4400 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.62, with a change in price of -0.85. Similarly, Freshworks Inc recorded 3,509,469 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRSH stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

FRSH Stock Stochastic Average

Freshworks Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.34%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.91% and 52.83%, respectively.

FRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.29%. The price of FRSH fallen by 4.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.37%.