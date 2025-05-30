Fox Corporation (FOXA) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Fox Corporation’s current trading price is -6.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $32.76 and $58.74. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.01 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.36 million observed over the last three months.

Fox Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $58.74 on 03/03/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $32.76 on 06/17/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.55B and boasts a workforce of 10200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.39, with a change in price of +5.76. Similarly, Fox Corporation recorded 4,174,731 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.76%.

How FOXA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FOXA stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

FOXA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fox Corporation over the past 50 days is 77.78%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.51% and 85.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FOXA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.70%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.86%. The price of FOXA increased 10.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.71%.