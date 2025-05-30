Firstenergy Corp’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Firstenergy Corp’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $44.97 on 09/05/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $37.58 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of FE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Firstenergy Corp’s current trading price is -7.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.96%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $37.58 and $44.97. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.3 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.46 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Firstenergy Corp (FE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.07B and boasts a workforce of 12294 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.59, with a change in price of +1.79. Similarly, Firstenergy Corp recorded 5,182,169 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.49%.

Examining FE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FE stands at 1.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.69.

FE Stock Stochastic Average

Firstenergy Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 69.95%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 38.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.72% and 43.49%, respectively.

FE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FE has leaped by -3.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.35%.