Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s current trading price is -14.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.68%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $66.51 and $91.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.6 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.14 million over the last 3 months.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $91.98 on 11/04/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $66.51 on 03/12/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.12B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.63, with a change in price of -1.82. Similarly, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc recorded 3,918,491 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIS stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

FIS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 77.13%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 71.10% and 67.99% respectively.

FIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -3.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.07%. The price of FIS leaped by -0.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.14%.