Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fastenal Co’s current trading price is -2.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.68 and $42.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.33 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.38 million over the last three months.

Fastenal Co experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $42.44 on 11/11/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $30.68 on 07/02/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fastenal Co (FAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.27B and boasts a workforce of 23702 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.53, with a change in price of +5.65. Similarly, Fastenal Co recorded 6,884,605 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FAST stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

FAST Stock Stochastic Average

Fastenal Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.05%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.00% and 78.71%, respectively.

FAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 14.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.82%. The price of FAST fallen by 2.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.15%.

