Entegris Inc: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -50.92% from 52-Week Low

Entegris Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $147.57 on 07/12/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $60.75 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ENTG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Entegris Inc’s current trading price is -50.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $60.75 and $147.57. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.59 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.96 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Entegris Inc (ENTG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.96B and boasts a workforce of 8200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.55, with a change in price of -24.81. Similarly, Entegris Inc recorded 3,382,025 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.52%.

ENTG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENTG stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

ENTG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Entegris Inc over the past 50 days is 27.94%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 15.98%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 22.03% and 21.70%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ENTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.47%. The price of ENTG leaped by -7.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.01%.