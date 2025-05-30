Enliven Therapeutics Inc Inc. (ELVN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ELVN has leaped by -4.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.78%.

The market performance of Enliven Therapeutics Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $30.03 on 10/18/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $13.30, recorded on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of ELVN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -40.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.38%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $13.30 and $30.03. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.54 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 870.49M and boasts a workforce of 62 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.02, with a change in price of -6.16. Similarly, Enliven Therapeutics Inc recorded 282,936 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.77%.

ELVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ELVN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Enliven Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 47.28%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.48%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.77% and 9.11%, respectively.