Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Electronic Arts, Inc’s current trading price is -15.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.98%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $115.21 and $168.50. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 3.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.45 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Electronic Arts, Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $168.50 on 11/22/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $115.21, recorded on 01/24/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.82B and boasts a workforce of 14500 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 139.54, with a change in price of -3.06. Similarly, Electronic Arts, Inc recorded 3,843,765 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.10%.

How EA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EA stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.27.

EA Stock Stochastic Average

Electronic Arts, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 39.56%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.13% and 18.69%, respectively.

EA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.30%. The price of EA decreased -2.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.09%.