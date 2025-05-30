Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -91.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.47%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.44 and $6.59. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 0.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Direct Digital Holdings Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.59 on 12/24/24, while the lowest value was $0.44 on 05/22/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.18M and boasts a workforce of 79 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8941, with a change in price of -1.0520. Similarly, Direct Digital Holdings Inc recorded 1,540,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.16%.

DRCT Stock Stochastic Average

Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 9.67%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.99% and 6.67%, respectively.

DRCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -66.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -58.29%. The price of DRCT leaped by -26.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.00%.