DHI’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -15.41% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -15.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.68%. The price of DHI leaped by -5.19% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.10%.

The market performance of D.R. Horton Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $199.85 on 09/19/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $110.44, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of DHI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. D.R. Horton Inc’s current trading price is -40.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $110.44 and $199.85. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.72 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.33B and boasts a workforce of 14766 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 129.41, with a change in price of -19.37. Similarly, D.R. Horton Inc recorded 3,657,894 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.07%.

DHI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DHI stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

DHI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of D.R. Horton Inc over the past 50 days is 33.28%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 17.51% and 19.50%, respectively, over the past 20 days.