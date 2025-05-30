Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Dexcom Inc’s current trading price is -34.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $57.52 and $128.63. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.65 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.4 million observed over the last three months.

Dexcom Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $128.63 on 05/29/24, and the lowest price during that time was $57.52, recorded on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.27B and boasts a workforce of 10300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 79.07, with a change in price of +6.36. Similarly, Dexcom Inc recorded 4,116,248 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.10%.

How DXCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DXCM stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

DXCM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dexcom Inc over the last 50 days is at 90.68%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 84.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.22% and 87.28%, respectively.

DXCM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.52%. The price of DXCM increased 19.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.04%.