Deutsche Bank AG’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Deutsche Bank AG has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $29.07 on 05/21/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $13.70, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of DB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Deutsche Bank AG’s current trading price is -4.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $13.70 and $29.07. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.2 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.63B and boasts a workforce of 89753 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.95, with a change in price of +10.22. Similarly, Deutsche Bank AG recorded 3,562,346 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.43%.

DB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DB stands at 2.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.94.

DB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Deutsche Bank AG over the past 50 days is 86.68%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.96%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 51.51% and 56.13%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 61.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 67.57%. The price of DB fallen by 5.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.97%.