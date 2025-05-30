Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Denali Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -59.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.10%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.57 and $33.33. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.45 million over the last 3 months.

Denali Therapeutics Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.33 on 11/11/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.57 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.97B and boasts a workforce of 422 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.01, with a change in price of -7.30. Similarly, Denali Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,292,357 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNLI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

DNLI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Denali Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is 46.41%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.58% and 5.86%, respectively.

DNLI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -33.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DNLI has leaped by -17.94%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.10%.