DDOG’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.43%. The price of DDOG increased 14.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.91%.

In terms of market performance, Datadog Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $170.08 on 12/06/24, while the lowest value was $81.63 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of DDOG Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Datadog Inc’s current trading price is -31.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.33%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $81.63 and $170.08. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.56 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Datadog Inc (DDOG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.41B and boasts a workforce of 6500 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 116.78, with a change in price of -26.63. Similarly, Datadog Inc recorded 5,103,284 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.54%.

DDOG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DDOG stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

DDOG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Datadog Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 93.75%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.70% and 84.13%, respectively.