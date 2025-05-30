CTVA’s Stock Market Adventure: 22.38% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 22.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CTVA has fallen by 12.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.09%.

Corteva Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $70.71 on 05/28/25, and the lowest price during that time was $50.01, recorded on 06/11/24.

52-week price history of CTVA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Corteva Inc’s current trading price is -1.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $50.01 and $70.71. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.17 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.59 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Corteva Inc (CTVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.55B and boasts a workforce of 22000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.55, with a change in price of +13.37. Similarly, Corteva Inc recorded 3,571,042 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.73%.

CTVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTVA stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

CTVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Corteva Inc over the last 50 days is at 94.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.11% and 96.51%, respectively.