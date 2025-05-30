Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Crescent Energy Co’s current trading price is -48.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.83 and $16.94. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.48 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.25 million observed over the last three months.

Crescent Energy Co’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $16.94 on 01/15/25, and the lowest price during that time was $6.83, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.77B and boasts a workforce of 987 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.64, with a change in price of -6.18. Similarly, Crescent Energy Co recorded 3,588,060 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.53%.

How CRGY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRGY stands at 1.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

CRGY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Crescent Energy Co over the past 50 days is 37.10%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 51.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 49.87% and 47.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CRGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -40.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -43.06%. The price of CRGY fallen by 1.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.12%.