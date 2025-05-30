COST Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

Costco Wholesale Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1078.23 on 02/13/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $788.20 on 05/31/24.

52-week price history of COST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Costco Wholesale Corp’s current trading price is -3.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $788.20 and $1078.23. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 463.46B and boasts a workforce of 333000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 982.33, with a change in price of +121.92. Similarly, Costco Wholesale Corp recorded 2,242,264 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.30%.

COST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COST stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

COST Stock Stochastic Average

Costco Wholesale Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 95.15%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.48% and 60.57%, respectively.

COST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COST has fallen by 5.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.60%.