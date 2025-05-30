Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Consolidated Edison, Inc’s current trading price is -9.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $87.28 and $114.87. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.59 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.01 million observed over the last three months.

Consolidated Edison, Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $114.87 on 04/04/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $87.28 on 01/13/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.48B and boasts a workforce of 15097 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.41, with a change in price of +14.54. Similarly, Consolidated Edison, Inc recorded 2,844,033 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.29%.

How ED’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ED stands at 1.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

ED Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Consolidated Edison, Inc over the past 50 days is 35.11%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 35.28% and 35.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ED Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ED has leaped by -7.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.59%.