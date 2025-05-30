Company’s Banking Shares: Up -91.18% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

IN8bio Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.74 on 06/13/24 and a low of $0.11 for the same time frame on 05/15/25.

52-week price history of INAB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. IN8bio Inc’s current trading price is -91.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.96%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.11 and $1.74. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 6.59 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

IN8bio Inc (INAB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.92M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2213, with a change in price of -0.1268. Similarly, IN8bio Inc recorded 4,184,690 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.25%.

Examining INAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INAB stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

INAB Stock Stochastic Average

IN8bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.00%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.66% and 44.24%, respectively.

INAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -40.36% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -51.70%. The price of INAB leaped by -10.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 21.75%.