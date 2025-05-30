Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s current trading price is -9.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.59 and $2.07. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.23 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.94 million over the last 3 months.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.07 on 08/23/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.59 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.58B and boasts a workforce of 5028 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8378, with a change in price of +0.1515. Similarly, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR recorded 3,116,529 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIG stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

CIG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR over the last 50 days is 72.87%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 73.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.20% and 77.25%, respectively.

CIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.03%. The price of CIG decreased -0.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.30%.