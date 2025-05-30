Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s current trading price is -92.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.22 and $3.42. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.13 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.98 million observed over the last three months.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.42 on 06/13/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.22 on 12/19/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.17M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2882, with a change in price of -0.0609. Similarly, Cellectar Biosciences Inc recorded 1,308,521 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.74%.

How CLRB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLRB stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

CLRB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cellectar Biosciences Inc over the last 50 days is at 19.40%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 69.39%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.49% and 33.77%, respectively.

CLRB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLRB has leaped by -9.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.02%.